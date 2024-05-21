Powered by Dark Sky
May 21st 2024, Tuesday
Christopher, Francis Joseph

by WayneTimes.com
May 21, 2024

8 August 1937 - 18 May 2024

Williamson: Francis (Frank) Christopher was born on August 8, 1937, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his mother, Dorothy Mackaravitz, and stepfather, Andres McDaniels. Frank served in the US Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant while stationed at McKee Barracks in Crailsheim, Germany. It was there, in 1957, that he met his wife, Dorothy, the love of his life, and they were wed in 1959.

The couple moved to Rochester, New York, and shortly thereafter settled in Williamson. Frank dedicated his career to Xerox, retiring in 1995. Beyond his professional life, he was an active member of the Pultneyville Fire Department, serving as Assistant Past Chief and Captain of a water rescue boat. His involvement extended to St. Casimir’s Polish National Catholic Church, where he organized many delicious dinners.

Frank had a passion for the outdoors; enjoying hunting, fishing, and cooking. He cherished summers spent in Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his daughters Suzanne (Mark) Allman and Angela (Scott) VanDeWalle; as well as his grandson, Harrison, who he knew as “Bud.”

Per Frank’s wishes, no services will be held.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

