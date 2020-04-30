Obituaries
Church, Dennis M.
Formerly Wayne County: Passed away on March 28, 2020 in Minnesota. He had a wife, Loretta E. Richer Church, two sons, Dennis Alfred and James O’Connor and a grndson, Aiden. His father, Dennis Church and his mother Mabel Nolan Church and his brother Terry, all preceded him in death. He loved hunting, and fishing.
Latest News
First COVID-19 Death recorded in Wayne County
Wayne County Public Health can confirm at this time that a Wayne County Resident who had tested positive to COVID-19...
Gananda Rotary’s Garage Sale and Walworth Lions Club’s Festival in the Park both canceled for 2020
The Gananda Rotary club announced that this year’s Gananda Garage Sale, which was scheduled for June 13 & 14, has...
Some voice frustration with NY closures, call for earlier reopening
by Dan Schrack 13WHAM Rochester, N.Y. — Many people are anxiously awaiting the announcement that New York state will begin to...
Recent Obituaries
Church, Dennis M.
Formerly Wayne County: Passed away on March 28, 2020 in Minnesota. He had a wife, Loretta E. Richer Church, two...
Soule, Margaret “Peg” Daly Demarest
WOLCOTT: Age 82, passed away at the Fairport Baptist Home on April 28, 2020. Peg was predeceased by her husband,...
Monje, Lance
NEWARK: On Sunday April 12, 2020, Lance Monje passed away at the age of 70. Lance Monje was born October...