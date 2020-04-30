Church, Dennis M.

Connect with us
Formerly Wayne County: Passed away on March 28, 2020 in Minnesota. He had a wife, Loretta E. Richer Church, two sons, Dennis Alfred and James O’Connor and a grndson, Aiden. His father, Dennis Church and his mother Mabel Nolan Church and his brother Terry, all preceded him in death.  He loved hunting, and fishing.

