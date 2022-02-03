Church, James S. “Jim”

ONTARIO: Jim passed away on February 2, 2022 at age 78. He was born in Rochester to the late Benjamin (Stan) and Doris Church. Jim was also predeceased by his brother, Richard Thomas and daughters, Linda Lou and Lorraine Ann Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Church; children, David Church and Jill (Bob) Heimrich.

Jim graduated from Wayne Central School in 1961. He retired after 31 years from Kodak. Jim loved sports and was an avid fan of the Yankees and Buffalo Bills. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed watching movies and listening to all genres of music. For many years, Jim was a greeter and usher at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (February 7) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (February 8), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Jim will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Please leave Jim’s family an online condolence by visiting his online tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.