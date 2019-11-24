Ciamprone Dana

NEWARK: Dana Ciamprone, 71, died on Thursday (November 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday (November 26th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Entombment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester. Memorials, in her name, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Michael Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. Dana was born in Schenectady on June 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Daniel and Rose Di Blasio Ciamprone. She was a graduate of College of St. Rose in Albany with a Degree on Sociology. Dana had been a social worker in several hospitals in the Albany area before moving to Newark. Here she was a case worker for the Finger Lakes Catholic Charities for fourteen years. She then was a children and family service specialist for eleven years for NYS Office of Children and Family Service in Rochester, retiring in November of 2011. Dana was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a Lay Associate with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Rochester. She is survived and will be missed by many good friends. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com