July 21st 2022, Thursday
Cimineri, Joseph M. (Patchen)

July 21, 2022

NEWARK/EVANS MILLS NY: Joseph M. Cimineri, 34, died Wednesday, July 20,  2022 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Monday, July. 25th at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following calling hours at 6 PM.  

Mr. Cimineri is survived by his father Martin Patchen; his mother Mary Cimineri Gilpin; a sister Courtney (Brad) Paro; two brothers Michael and Samuel Gilpin; two daughters Zheyla and Adrian, his grandmothers Ruth Cimineri and Rosemary Patchen; four nieces; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by two grandfathers Michael Cimineri and Virgal Patchen.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

