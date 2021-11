Cimineri, Lorna K.

CLYDE: Lorna K. Cimineri, 72, died Wednesday November 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 7, 11 am at Clyde Methodist Church. Burial in South Lyons, memorials to Beverly Animal Shelter, Waterloo.

Lorna was born in Lyons , February 3, 1949, daughter of Carlton & Elizabeth Kaiser Miller . She had worked at Walmart, Wadhams Trucking, in Phelps, & IEC, in Newark in the office.

Survived by her son, Bruce (Stephanie) DeLisio of Clyd , daughter Traci (Dennis) Peters of of Lyons, 6 grandchildren: Andrea ( Vern ) Scharping, Kyle (Tori) DeLisio, Kristen DeLisio, Aiyana, Aidan, Anakin Peters, 5 great-grandchildren: Quinn, Beckett, & Parker Scharping, Mckinley & DeLaney DeLisio, 1 nephew Sean Gardner, 2 sisters, Joyce (Michael) Gardner & Sharon Morrison. Predeceased by her Husband Kenneth Cimineri in 2019. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons