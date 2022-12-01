Cimineri, Ruth E. 

CLYDE: Ruth Cimineri, 84, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 23,2022, at the age of 84.

A private graveside service was held at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.

Memorials, in her name may be made to St. John’s Church, 43 W. DeZeng St., Clyde, NY 14433

Ruth was born in Clyde, NY, on January 5, 1938, the daughter of the late Gerald and Rebecca Whitehead Burdick. She lived most of her life in Clyde, NY where she was married to Michael Cimineri for forty years.

Ruth retired from the Newark Developmental Center after thirty years of service.

Ruth loved long rides in the country and crocheting blankets, doilies, and snowflakes for friends and family. She would play any game with anyone, any age, anytime and would never let you win. But, her greatest joy was her family, especially her grand babies and Stella

Ruth is survived by her children Stephen, Donna (Mark) Arnitz and Mary Gilpin, stepchildren Michael and Becky, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a sister June, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Michael, her son Anthony, grandson Joseph, infant granddaughters Addison, Ann Marie, and Rebecca, and her brothers Richard and James.

