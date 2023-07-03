Powered by Dark Sky
July 3, 2023
Cinelli, Angeline 

by WayneTimes.com
July 3, 2023

LYONS: Angeline Cinelli, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons.

Memorials in her name, may be made to the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water St., Lyons, NY 14489.

Angeline was born in Lyons, on March 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Angelo and Lucy Nicoletta Cataldi. She was a Social Welfare Examiner for the Wayne County Department of Social Services. She devoted her life to caring and enjoying time with family and friends. She was dedicated to St. Michael Catholic Church in Lyons. She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen cooking and baking her famous cookies. 

She is survived by three children Sandra Cinelli, Christine (William) Klas, John (Robin) Cinelli; grandchildren Grant, Morgan, Jennifer, Danielle, Erin, Jordan, William and Nicholas; son-in-law Donald Ricklefs; daughter-in-law Dawn Cinelli; ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene A. Cinelli; a daughter Patricia Ricklefs and a son Eugene R. Cinelli.

keysorfuneralhomes.com 

