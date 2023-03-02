Powered by Dark Sky
March 2nd 2023, Thursday
×
Cinquegrana, Janice

March 2, 2023

CLYDE: Janice Cinquegrana, 82, died on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde.  Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials in her name, may be made to Catholic Charities, 94 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456.

Janice was born in Clyde, NY on April 26, 1940 the daughter of the late Michael and Grace Smith Salerno.  Over the years she worked for several companies in the area.  She loved spending time with her family.

Janice is survived by three sons Anthony, Christopher (Karen) and Jeffrey (Kathy) Cinquegrana; six grandchildren Chris, Chelsea, Nicholas, Nathan, Marsala and Gino; six great grandchildren Arianah, Reice, Emelia, Izzabella, Roman and Elijah; a brother Peter (Linda) Salerno; four sisters Deborah Sanford, Polly Arliss, Joyce Everhart, Kathey Johnson many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony; a daughter Melissa; six brothers and three sisters.

www.barisfuneralhome.com

