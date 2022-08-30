Clack, Christopher (Chris)

LYONS: On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Christopher (Chris) Clack, loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, teammate, and friend passed away at the age of 54.

Chris was born on April 8, 1968 in Lyons, NY to Vera Ware and Charles Clack. He honorably served in the Navy from 1989 – 1991 during Desert Storm on the USS Coronado. On August 20, 2005, he married the love of his life, Stephanie, and they raised two children, Kerel and Kree.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Vera. He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie; children Kerel and Kree, and son Christopher; father Charles Clack; siblings Charles, Antonio, and Debra; nephew Antonio Jr.; nieces Hayley, Olivia, Danielle, and Brittany; and several other extended family members.

Those that had the pleasure of knowing Chris will most likely remember the tremendous amount of love he had for his family, his storytelling abilities, smart comebacks, witty jokes, love for the Steelers, incredible dance moves, cheering on his kids at sporting events, being the “Mr. Mom” of the household, and last but not least, his extraordinary cooking talent – he was always trying and sharing new recipes with friends and family! Chris was also an amazing athlete in his youth – being nicknamed “Cricket” for his “hops,” and holding of the record for the high jump at Lyons High School. He was also beloved by his teammates for his leadership and talent on the basketball court.

Although this is a time of sadness for not only our family and our community, we would like to reflect on the kind of life that Chris chose to live. Throughout his years of dealing with medical issues, Chris was always in good spirits and lived life to the fullest with a positive energy that was contagious. His infectious smile, compassionate spirit, humorous wit, and vibrant personality brought joy to everyone around him. In your moments of sadness, we ask that you remember Chris for the incredible life he led and the extraordinary light he shone on this world. He is an unforgettable soul.

Those who would like to pay their respects to Chris’ family may do so on Saturday, September 3rd from the hours of 1-3pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons, NY 14489. Donations may be sent in Chris’ name to the Bernie Mac Foundation which is helping advance critical research in the field of Sarcoidosis - berniemacfoundation.org.