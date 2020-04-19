Obituaries
Claeysen, Mildred S.
MARION: Entered into rest on April 17, 2020 at the age of 98. She is predeceased by her husband, John; son, Roger. Survived by daughter, Violet (Frank) VanVertloh; son, David Claeysen; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Claeysen; brother, Melvin (Dorothy) Neels; sister, Martha DeFisher; sister-in-law, Betty Neels; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mildred was a life long farmer that enjoyed riding her four wheeler around. Services will be private due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 or The Heart Assoc., 3500 Winston Place, Rochester, NY 14623. Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com
