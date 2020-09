WOLCOTT: Age 76, passed away on September 13, 2020 in Oswego, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca in 2011. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Anthony (Carla) Rayburn and David (Mary) Clarisse; grandchildren, Jesse Rayburn, Scott Rayburn and Richard P. Clarisse II. There will be no formal services at her request. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com