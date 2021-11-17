Clark, Erma I.

MARION: Went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2021 at the age of 95. Predeceased

by her husband, Robert; son, Robert (Skip); life long dear friend, Irene Klaeysen. Survived by her children, Richard (Barb) Clark, Sandra Hendricks, Sue Clark, Lori (Jerry) Hares; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Linda Clark; brother, Robert (Gail) Schutt; sister, Carolyn (Kitty) Griffis; very special neighbors, Doug (Laurie) VerPlank; special care giver, Nancy Morgan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Erma was a member of the Second Reformed Church, Life Member of the Marion Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Eastern Star. Erma enjoyed playing guitar when she was younger for a radio station in Auburn.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the spring.

Donations may be made in memory to the Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 or Marion Ladies Aux., 3878 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com