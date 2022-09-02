Clark, Leonard Eugene

WALWORTH: September 16, 1935 – August 30, 2022

Born to Vern and Anna Clark of Walworth, New York, Leonard grew up on a farm located on Walworth Road with his four siblings, Donald, Barbara, Howard and Judith. Leonard worked the farm alongside his father from a young age, but managed to have fun too. He was mischievous and admired in school, and he formed many lifelong friends therein.

Leonard left home to serve in the U.S. Army, and later, the Army Reserves. He was also a member of the Masonic Brotherhood and The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Len had a good life and seemingly endless fun with great friends and family. He enjoyed bowling, golf and card games, travel and camping, wintering in Florida, barbeques, BV and beer. Leonard loved working outdoors as a heavy equipment operator. With bulldozer, backhoe or truck, he literally moved earth, but heaven would not budge when it came to heartbreak.

Tragedy struck in the winter of 2000, when Leonard lost his only child, Andrea Mae (Clark) Weimer, to a car accident, leaving him utterly bereft. Years later, he would come to miss his great love, Jean Mitchell. And again, in 2020, the untimely death of his beloved nephew, Kevin Taillie, broke Leonard’s fragile heart once more.

Leonard found strength and comfort in the love and support of his family, particularly Kevin’s and his sister Judy’s love. He found consolation in his surviving granddaughters, Carrie Oldfield and Elizabeth Hickok. And new hope came with the birth of his great grandchildren, Rori and Kevin Hickok, Andrea and Carlee Mae Oldfield.

Leonard finally succumbed to a severe heart attack that originally took place in 2018. It is a testament to Leonard’s indomitable spirit and the care he received from medical professionals and loved ones that he survived another four years after that catastrophic event. Leonard passed away on August 30, 2022 at age 86. He was predeceased by his daughters, Andrea Clark; sister, Barbara Brown and brother Donald Clark. Leonard is survived by his sister, Judy Taillie;, brother, Howard and Joyce Clark, niece, Tamara Taillie, close friends, Ernie and Carol VanGee; and many other friends, nieces and nephews. Lenny’s joyful spirit and good humor brightened the lives of all who knew him. He shall be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather from 6-8 PM on Tuesday (September 6) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A funeral service for Leonard will be held on Wednesday (September 7), 10 AM at White Haven Memorial Park (Creation Chapel), 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534. Leonard will be entombed in White Haven Memorial Park.

Contributions in memory of Leonard may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Leonard’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.