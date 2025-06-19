What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 5
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
1 2 3 5
Obituaries

Clark,  Richard F. "Rich"

June 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA:  Age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Newark-Wayne Hospital.  Rich was born on July 17, 1945 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Preston and Marjorie Clark. Rich was a 1965 graduate of Woodhull High School, Woodhull, New York. Rich served his country during the Vietnam era, 1965-1967, with the United States Army.  Following his discharge from active duty, Rich settled in the Rochester, NY area and had a career in purchasing with both the Eastman Kodak Company and Johnson & Johnson.  Rich was a lifelong lover of racing, and a faithful follower of NASCAR.  

Rich leaves many family and friends, all over the country, along with his partner of 28 years, Carol DeVries.  Rich will be greatly missed as a wonderful friend to many, and a good listener to all.  Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Monday, June 23, 2025 from 2-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  A military service will follow at 4PM. Private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville, Pennsylvania.  Please visit the tribute wall to Rich’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Pardon me

June 2, 2025
1 2 3 250
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.