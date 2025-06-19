Clark,  Richard F. "Rich"

PALMYRA: Age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Rich was born on July 17, 1945 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Preston and Marjorie Clark. Rich was a 1965 graduate of Woodhull High School, Woodhull, New York. Rich served his country during the Vietnam era, 1965-1967, with the United States Army. Following his discharge from active duty, Rich settled in the Rochester, NY area and had a career in purchasing with both the Eastman Kodak Company and Johnson & Johnson. Rich was a lifelong lover of racing, and a faithful follower of NASCAR.

Rich leaves many family and friends, all over the country, along with his partner of 28 years, Carol DeVries. Rich will be greatly missed as a wonderful friend to many, and a good listener to all. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Monday, June 23, 2025 from 2-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A military service will follow at 4PM. Private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville, Pennsylvania. Please visit the tribute wall to Rich’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.