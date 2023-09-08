Clark, Sue A. 

MARION: Entered into rest on September 5, 2023 at the age of 71. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert & Erma Clark; brother, Skip Clark; brother-in-law, Donald Hendricks;.Survived by her children, Daniel VanOoyen, Laurie (Sean) Friedo; granddaughter, Hanna Friedo; siblings, Richard (Barbara) Clark, Sandy Hendricks, and Lori (Jerry) Hares; sister-in-law, Linda Clark; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sue retired from teaching social studies at the Marion Central School District and was an National Board certified teacher.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, September 10th, 3PM till 6PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A graveside service will be held Monday 10AM at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion Central School, In memory of Sue Clark, 4034 Warner Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com