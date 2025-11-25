What are you looking for?

Clark, Terry V.

November 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Terry V. Clark, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, November 20, 2025, at the Wayne County Nursing Home after a brief illness.

Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, November 25 from 4-6pm at Norton’s Funeral Home. In keeping with Terry’s wishes, there will be no formal services. 

Born on September 3, 1949, in Sodus, Terry was the son of the late Milton E. and Janet M. (VanLare) Clark. He graduated from Champlain College in Vermont where he was a member of the soccer team. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. After his service, he returned to Sodus and worked the Citgo Station before he founded Clark Heating and Cooling, which he operated for many years with dedication and integrity.

Terry was a member of the Sodus Fire Department for many years including holding the assistant chief position and earning firefighter of the year during some of that time. He enjoyed hunting, boating, watching NASCAR racing; tapping maple syrup trees in Naples, holidays and spending time with his family. 

He is survived by his loving wife Linda M. (Ingersoll); his children Timothy (Kelly Leahy) Clark, Matthew (Stephanie) Scott and Kari (Seth) DePoint; daughter-in-law Chastity Clark; grandchildren Tanner, Kahlen, Jack, Emmett, Maverick, and Maxwell; sisters Victoria Clark (close family friend Cindy VanHoover) and Julie (Larry) Schuldt; niece Jacey Schuldt; extended family Logan (Valerie) Springer; and Close friend and longtime co-worker Tom Mitchell. 

Terry was preceded in death by his son, Joshua W. Clark in 2023.

Donations can be made in Terry’s memory to Sodus Fire Department at 14-16 Mill Street, Sodus NY 14551

