Clelland, Carolyn

ONTARIO: Passed peacefully on May 3, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 22, 1947, in Sodus, NY to the late Adrian and Sarah “Lucier” DeFisher. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is predeceased by her husband Michael Clelland; grandson Ryan Orbaker and brother Eddie DeFisher. She is survived by her daughter Tracy (Michael Soucy) Allen; son David (Kim Miller) Orbaker; grandsons Chris (Val) Fillmore, Bryan (Nikki) Fillmore; granddaughter Amber (Steve) Bruckman; brother Richard DeFisher; sisters Barbara Watson and Donna DeSain; former husband, and close friends, David E. (Dorene) Orbaker, Sr; great grandchildren, Dominic, Leann, Brieanna, Adrian, Tanner, Ryder and Harper; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Carolyn will be remembered as being a loving, caring, and funny individual. She worked for many years at Eastman Kodak and was also known for being one of the local bartenders, as well as former owner of the Port Bay Tavern. Carolyn had a home for several years at Sodus Point, NY. She enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens.

Services are private. Carolyn donated her remains to the University of Rochester, with the hope that her gift, one day, may benefit someone. Expressions of sympathy, in memory of Carolyn, may be directed to Cancer Research at the Wilmot Cancer Center at www.urmc.rochester.edu. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Revelation 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall their be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, the former things have passed away”.