Clement, Alan

SAVANNAH: Age 75, passed away unexpectedly at Newark Hospital on June 30, 2021. Alan is predeceased by his parents, Emery and Carmen Clement; brother, Robert Clement; sister, Jane Trombley; and his 1st wife, Lois Clement. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Wanda Clement; daughter, Carol (Richard) Wall; son, Alan (Heather) Clement Jr.; brothers-in-law, Carl (Sandra) Brewer and Edward (Barbara) Brewer; Aunt Gert Clement; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alan enjoyed fishing, working with cars and loved the outdoors. He did a skiing commercial for Pepsi in his younger days. He worked at a wood processing plant for several years, along with Wilprint Printing Company, James Pacello gas station and at Perinton Square Mall.

Friends and family are invited to visit, 2-4pm Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Family of God Church, 13165 W Church St, Savannah, NY 13146. Where an Honorary Mass will be held at 9am Sunday, July 18, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.