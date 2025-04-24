Clement, Perry G. 

SODUS: Perry G. Clement, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully April 21, 2025.

Friends and family are invited to call Monday, May 5, from 11 AM – 1 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus. Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM.

Interment will follow at the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Perry was born July 1, 1944 to the late Perry G. and Martha J. (Becker) Clement, Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Sodus High School.

Perry was an avid bowler, golfer and hunter. He enjoyed watching sports and westerns on TV. He spent many summers coaching little league, but most of all he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their various activities.

He is survived by his daughters; Christine Scott, Nicole (James Grant) Clement and Jennifer Clement, sisters; Linda Sergent, Karen (Edward) Lagasse and half-sister; Sara Kay (Scott) Appleby, brothers; George (Roberta) and Robert (Charlene) Clement, grandchildren; Ashley (Zack) Gelina, Samantha (Holden) Coon, Aubree, Zane and Kaysen Grant, great-grandchildren; Jaxon Gelina, Atlas and Archer Coon and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Perry was predeceased by his parents and his sister; Francella DeNeef.