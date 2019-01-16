Clemson, Steven M.

LYONS/NEWARK: Steven M. Clemson, 48, died on Monday (January 14, 2019) at his home in Lyons. Steven was born in Newark, New York the son of the late Jon “Mike” Clemson and Sharon Pitts Peet. He attended Newark High School. After high school, Steve started a career in sales. He was a natural salesman. Steve is survived by his mother Sharon Peets of Newark, two daughters Joli and Randi, two sons Allen and Hunter, two grandchildren, a brother Terry (Stephanie) Hamelynck of Florida; step-sisters Candi and Holly; a step-brother Aaron, an Aunt Debbie Jinks of Newark, two uncles Eugene Pitts of Newark and David Pitts of Clyde, a niece, a nephew and many cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 25th at 1 P.M. at the United Church of Phelps, 58 Main St., Phelps, New York with Pastor A.J. Tierson officiating. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com