NEWARK: David L. Cleveland, 68, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

All service were private.

David was born in Batavia, NY on September 21, 1952 the son of Clifford and Betty Fuller Cleveland. For many years he worked at Key Industries in Newark.

Mr. Cleveland is survived by his wife Loretta Cleveland and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Betty Fuller Cleveland.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com