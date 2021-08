LAKELAND, FLA: Passed away on June 17 2021 at Lakeland Regional in Florida. He was surrounded by family when he went home. He was in his 80’s There will be a short gathering of friends and family between 1-3pm on Saturday September 4th at 133 Layton Street Lyons NY. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 64 years, 5 sons, Rocky Greg Dennis Gary Mark, 3 daughters Brenda, Terry and Sherri. 2 sisters June and Bonnie Dean. Several grand children and great grand children, many niece’s and nephews all which he loved to see and visit with. He work at Garlock and Parker Hannifin for several years. He also was a proud owner of Ray’s Mobil in Sodus NY for over 30 years.