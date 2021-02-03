Cline, Margaret R.

SODUS: Age 86, passed away February 2, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents George and Gwendola Harper; husband, Gerald in 2000 and son, Edward in 2019. Margaret is survived by her children, Sheila (Mike) Foss, Mark (Charlene) Cline, Marcia (Lyn) VanLare, Julie (Stan) Knutowicz, Brian (Karen) Cline and Deedra (Rob) Dowdle; sister-in-law, Mary Cline; grandchildren, Gwen, Monica, Jeremy, Jason, George, Marcus, Amber, Breana, Cassidy and Jasmine; along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to call 2pm – 4pm, Monday, February 8, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will begin promptly at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.