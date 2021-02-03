Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 4th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Cline, Margaret R.

by WayneTimes.com
February 3, 2021

SODUS: Age 86, passed away February 2, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents George and Gwendola Harper; husband, Gerald in 2000 and son, Edward in 2019. Margaret is survived by her children, Sheila (Mike) Foss, Mark (Charlene) Cline, Marcia (Lyn) VanLare, Julie (Stan) Knutowicz, Brian (Karen) Cline and Deedra (Rob) Dowdle; sister-in-law, Mary Cline; grandchildren, Gwen, Monica, Jeremy, Jason, George, Marcus, Amber, Breana, Cassidy and Jasmine; along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to call 2pm – 4pm, Monday, February 8, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will begin promptly at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Cline, Margaret R.

SODUS: Age 86, passed away February 2, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents George and Gwendola Harper; husband, Gerald in 2000 and son, Edward in 2019. Margaret is survived by her children, Sheila (Mike) Foss, Mark (Charlene) Cline, Marcia (Lyn) VanLare, Julie (Stan) Knutowicz, Brian (Karen) Cline and Deedra (Rob) Dowdle; […]

Read More
Yaniri, Angeline

NEWARK: Angeline Yaniri, 85, died Monday (February 1, 2021) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Friends may call on Saturday (February 6th) from 10 to 11 AM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 east Miller Street, Newark.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. Michael […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square