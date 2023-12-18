Cline, Mary A. 

HURON/ROCHESTER: Mary Cline, 92, passed away, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

In Keeping with Mary’s request there will be no public calling hours or service. Burial will be at the conveniences of the family in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Mary was born on November 20, 1931 in the town of Huron, the daughter of the late Dewey and Eva (Andrus) Cline. She worked as an accountant for Van Den Bergh Foods retiring in 1993.

She is survived by her cousin and best friend Donna Bonati; her nieces and nephews Sheila (Michael) Foss, Mark (Charlene) Cline, Marsha (Lyn) Vanlare, Julie (Stan) Knutowicz, Brian (Karen) Cline, Deedra (Rob) Dowdle; serveral great nices, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary is predeceased by her sister-in-law, Margaret Harper-Cline; a brother Gerald Cline; a nephew Edward Cline.