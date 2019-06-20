Clingerman, James M. 

CLYDE: Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn “Corky” in 2004. He is survived by his son, Dennis J. Clingerman; grandchildren, Michelle R. (Daniel) Lyle, James R. (Noel) Valder, James D. Clingerman, Amber M. Clingerman, Brittany E. Clingerman, Kenneth L. Clingerman; great grandchildren, Alex Barker, Emily Barker, Lucas Barker, Calvin Lyle, William Lyle and Madelyn Valder; great great grandchildren, Alex Barker Jr. and Grayson Barker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Where a Memorial Service will be held promptly at 7:00pm. Interment in Rose Cemetery at 10:00am on Friday, June 28th, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com