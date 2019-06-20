Obituaries
Clingerman, James M.
CLYDE: Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn “Corky” in 2004. He is survived by his son, Dennis J. Clingerman; grandchildren, Michelle R. (Daniel) Lyle, James R. (Noel) Valder, James D. Clingerman, Amber M. Clingerman, Brittany E. Clingerman, Kenneth L. Clingerman; great grandchildren, Alex Barker, Emily Barker, Lucas Barker, Calvin Lyle, William Lyle and Madelyn Valder; great great grandchildren, Alex Barker Jr. and Grayson Barker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Where a Memorial Service will be held promptly at 7:00pm. Interment in Rose Cemetery at 10:00am on Friday, June 28th, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
An Evening with Gaelic Americana singer at Macedon Public Library, June 24
The Friends of the Macedon Public Library will present — An Evening With Kyle Carey —‘Gaelic Americana’ singer songwriter. Show...
Newark Students hear presentation on “Implicit Bias”
Newark High School English teacher Danielle Ohlson, who advises the group It’s REAL (Rights, Education, Advocacy, Leadership) at NHS believes...
Gananda Varsity Baseball falls 3-1 in State Semi-Finals
Recent Obituaries
Clingerman, James M.
CLYDE: Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn “Corky” in 2004....
Butler, Marie Tranka
MACEDON: Marie passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Marie was born in Macedon, NY...
Miller, Robert Lewis
PALMYRA: Tragically and unexpectedly passed away on June 14, 2019 at age 35. Robert will be missed by his loving...