What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Clingerman, Jessie Elaine

December 1, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Jessie Elaine Clingerman, 86, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2025. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland, daughter of the late George Cook and the late Susie Stanley-Cook. She moved to NY after marriage, working at Jackson and Perkins, then later at Kodak - Ultralife Batteries, before eventually retiring from Wayne County Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Lyons. She loved spending time with family, friends, cooking, baking, and bird watching.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dale Clingerman, brother’s, James Cook, William Cook, and Chucky Stanley.

Survived by her sons, Richard (Melanie) Clingerman of Newark, Robert (Rose) Clingerman of Canandaigua, brother, George (Janet) Cook, sister, Laura James-Hoffman, many brother and sister in laws, grandchildren, Lacey (Mike) Clingerman, Chaz Clingerman, Austin (Samantha) Clingerman, and Olivia Clingerman, great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Kolt, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Jessie’s home care aide, and friend, Cindy for the years of compassionate care, assistance, and friendship she provided. Also, a thank you to Sawyer. Just because you don’t have a vest or papers to say you’re a therapy dog, doesn’t mean you aren’t one at heart.

A private graveside service will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in her name they may do so to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St. Newark, NY, or the New Life Assembly of God, PO BOX 116, 7608 State Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Www.catoredcreek.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.