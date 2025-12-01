Clingerman, Jessie Elaine

NEWARK: Jessie Elaine Clingerman, 86, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2025. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland, daughter of the late George Cook and the late Susie Stanley-Cook. She moved to NY after marriage, working at Jackson and Perkins, then later at Kodak - Ultralife Batteries, before eventually retiring from Wayne County Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Lyons. She loved spending time with family, friends, cooking, baking, and bird watching.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dale Clingerman, brother’s, James Cook, William Cook, and Chucky Stanley.

Survived by her sons, Richard (Melanie) Clingerman of Newark, Robert (Rose) Clingerman of Canandaigua, brother, George (Janet) Cook, sister, Laura James-Hoffman, many brother and sister in laws, grandchildren, Lacey (Mike) Clingerman, Chaz Clingerman, Austin (Samantha) Clingerman, and Olivia Clingerman, great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Kolt, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Jessie’s home care aide, and friend, Cindy for the years of compassionate care, assistance, and friendship she provided. Also, a thank you to Sawyer. Just because you don’t have a vest or papers to say you’re a therapy dog, doesn’t mean you aren’t one at heart.

A private graveside service will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in her name they may do so to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St. Newark, NY, or the New Life Assembly of God, PO BOX 116, 7608 State Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Www.catoredcreek.com