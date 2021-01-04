Cobb Sr., Herman

ALTON: Herman Cobb Sr. was born on June 15, 1951 in Midway Alabama. Herman passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020 in the presence of his loving wife Mary Ann. Herman was known as ‘Sport’ by his friends and family. While growing up Sport liked to go fishing, to sing and dance and have fun. Herman was a hard worker and a dedicated family man who loved to attend family cookouts. Herman worked for 31 years at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, NY. Herman also worked at Pactiv in Canandaigua, NY for 4 years and Empire Merchant in Lyons, NY for 9 years. He is predeceased by his mother, Ella Will and father, Will Cobb. Herman is survived by wife Mary Ann Cobb and four children. Daughters Melissa Cobb of Rochester, NY; Ella (Karlton) Cobb of Ontario, NY; Patricia Cobb of Rochester, NY; and his son, Herman Cobb Jr. of Rochester, NY. He leaves to mourn ten grandchildren, Daquan (Jarcelyn) Nelson, Arion Cobb, Ronneyce and Ronnesha Staples, Kayshawn Nelson, Timaya and Thaddeus Harris, Shyasia Cobb, Herman Cobb III, and Dymon Thornton. Two great-grandchildren, Onalee and Kayshawn Jr. Nelson. Sisters Idabell (Otis) Jackson of Fort Myers Florida, Ella Will Cobb of Alabama, and Mary (Alonzo) Holt of Haines City of Florida. Sister-in-laws, Debra Dennis, Gwendolyn Dennis, Evelyn Dennis, Michelle Dennis all of Rochester, NY. Brother-in-laws, Lee Dennis of Rochester, NY; Larry (Connie) Dennis, Michael Dennis of Newark, NY, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday, January 6th from 2pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A Graveside Service will take place at Sodus Rural Cemetery at 2pm Thursday, January 7th. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com