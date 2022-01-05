SODUS: Michelle was born on September 27th, 1973 in Newark, New York, to the union of Rosemary and Mack Cobbs, and she was 1 of 4 children born out of the union. As a young girl, Michelle spent some summers in Florida with her Grandparents and extended family. Growing up, Michelle participated in Baton twirling, enjoyed playing the flute, listening to music, watching MTV’s Dance Party USA, American Band Stand, and Soul Train. Michelle loved riding 3 wheelers and racing junk cars in the back yard with her brothers, as well as doing hair.

Michelle attended Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School in Sodus, NY and graduated class of 1992. She earned a Business Marketing Certificate from Wayne BOCES, and later attended Continental School of Beauty Culture, where she earned her Cosmetology Certificate. Michelle eventually went on to Bryant and Stratton College, where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Management. Michelle volunteered for Ameri-Corps, and worked at Wayne BOCES, but eventually left that job to help out at the family business, Bad to the Bone BBQ, where she worked as a manager for many years.

As a child, Michelle attended Upperoom COGIC in Williamson, NY, under the leadership of Bishop Amos Simmons. Later, she attended Christ Redeeming Love Church in Williamson, NY, under the leadership of her parents, Pastor Rosemary and Reverend Mack Cobbs.

Michelle passed away peacefully on December 30th, 2021. She is predeceased by the father of her three youngest children: Robert Harrison. She is survived by her loving children: Jordan Green, Kevontra Harrison, Mariah Harrison, and Raniah Harrison; 5 grandchildren: Harmoni Green, Shi’mire Green, Jordyn Green, and Zophia Harrison; brothers: Michael (Vivian) Cobbs, Brian (Monica) Cobbs, sister: Crescentia “Renee” (David) Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews she adored, and extended family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 10:00am-11:00am Friday, January 7th, 2022 at Redeem Bethel COGIC, 4496 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589. Where Funeral Services will start promptly at 11:00am. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.