Cody, John R. 

WILLIAMSON: After a long illness, John passed away on January 12, 2020 at age 63. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Cody and mother, Patricia Hughes Tyner; father-in-law, Frederick J. Dickinson. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rachel Cody and special daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Cody; nephew, Brody Camp; sister-in-law, Renee Dickinson (Bob) Camp; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Jodi) Dickinson; mother-in-law, Peggyann (Buddy) Joslin; brother, Mark T. Cody; cousins, uncles, aunts, many friends and in-laws. John worked at Xerox for 40 years. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. All services will be private. Contributions in John’s memory may be directed to Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service, 6334 Bennett St., Williamson, NY 14589. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.