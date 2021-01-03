Coe, Robert B.

NORTH ROSE: Age 90, passed away peacefully at his home, early Friday morning, January 1, 2021, with his family by his side. Bob was born on August 1, 1930 in Rochester, the son of the late Bruce & Lillian (Axtell) Coe. The family moved to Wolcott in 1932 where they operated a fruit farm. Bob took over operation of the farm soon after graduating from high school in 1948. He married Thelma (Howell) Lay in 1958 and they started their own fruit farm in North Rose. Later, Bob worked for Van Fleet Orchards in Wolcott for several years, where he was able to work on his parent’s original farm until he retired. Bob was predeceased by his companion, Barbara Anderson in 1995 and sister, Shirley Delyser in 2019. He is survived by his sister Gail (Earl) Salo; his daughter Susan Heffernan; sons Kevin, Barry (Alma), Brian (Jennifer) and Craig Coe; stepson Stephen (Jody) Lay; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, January 8 from 3 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com