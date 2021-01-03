Coe, Robert B.

NORTH ROSE: Age 90, passed away peacefully at his home, early Friday morning, January 1, 2021, with his family by his side. Bob was born on August 1, 1930 in Rochester, the son of the late Bruce & Lillian (Axtell) Coe. The family moved to Wolcott in 1932 where they operated a fruit farm. Bob took over operation of the farm soon after graduating from high school in 1948. He married Thelma (Howell) Lay in 1958 and they started their own fruit farm in North Rose. Later, Bob worked for Van Fleet Orchards in Wolcott for several years, where he was able to work on his parent’s original farm until he retired. Bob was predeceased by his companion, Barbara Anderson in 1995 and sister, Shirley Delyser in 2019. He is survived by his sister Gail (Earl) Salo; his daughter Susan Heffernan; sons Kevin, Barry (Alma), Brian (Jennifer) and Craig Coe; stepson Stephen (Jody) Lay; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, January 8 from 3 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
NEWARK: Suzanne “Sue” Kline passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Sue was born in […]
NEWARK: Porter T. Litteer, 37, passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home. Porter was born in Richmond, Texas on October 31, 1983 the son of Roy and Elizabeth Koutant Litteer. He was a talented machinist at G.W. Lisk. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. He is survived by his parents Roy (Sue) […]