Coffman, Doris J.

MARION: Doris J. Coffman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Christian, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after a long illness. She was 83. Doris, of Marion, N.Y., was proud of her children and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was a positive influence on the lives of hundreds of children and families as a teacher in public elementary schools, nursery school and Sunday school, and as a literacy volunteer. Doris is survived by her husband Fred of Marion, N.Y.; daughter Karen of Pawcatuck, Conn.; son Steve (Jean) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson Ben (Maria) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and grandson Luke of Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Western Presbyterian officiated by the Rev. Robin Lostetter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, 12 Canal St., Lyons, N.Y., 14489. Arrangements are being handled by Robert L. Yost Funeral Home of Palmyra, N.Y.