Cogswell, Sheila Arlene

NEWARK: Sheila A. Cogswell, 74, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 18, 2020. Sheila made the journey to her homecoming at 1:45pm that afternoon. Her husband Michael was at her side when she left her broken body and joined the joy and delight of the Messiah, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held in the Spring at a place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Care Net of Wayne County, 1141 E. Union Street #9201, Newark, NY 14513. Sheila was born the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Paganucci) McMahon on Wednesday, August 14, 1946, in Johnson City, NY. Sheila will be remembered by her loving husband of 37 years, Michael Cogswell; children Michael (Bekah) Rose, Anganette Rose and Cathleen (Robert) Sindon; grandchildren Jacob and Elizabeth Sindon; sister, Shirley McMahon; brother, Thomas McMahon; several nieces and nephews. Sheila was predeceased by her sister Sarah Collins; brother, Timothy McMahon; brothers-in-law Jim Collins and John Eddy. Sheila worked for IBM until her early retirement but her first love was worshiping her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. At various churches she was a choir director, sang on worship teams and was a wonderful pastor’s wife standing by her husband. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com