Colacino, Doris

NEWARK: Doris E. Colacino, 85, died on Sunday (August 28, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends are invited to a funeral service to be held 11AM on Friday (September 2nd) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery

Memorials in her name may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513.

Doris was born on June 18, 1937. As a young girl Doris spent her time at her parent’s family establishment, Spangy’s Restaurant in Marion. After graduating from Marion High School, she married the love of her life, Bob in 1955. They had four children and she devoted her life to her kids and husband. When she wasn’t tending the needs of her family, she worked part-time at Wayne Drug, Bob’s Body Shop and Jay’s Body Shop.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and visiting Maine with friends. Doris found great pleasure sitting in her driveway, watching little league games and socializing with neighborhood friends. She was a radiant light to all she encountered. Doris will be deeply missed by all her family, but her legacy will continue through her four children Jay (Gina), Jeff (Rhonda), Gary Colacino and Jill (Steve) Finewood, her nine grandchildren and three great-children, whom she adored.

