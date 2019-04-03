Obituaries
Colacino, Robert R.
NEWARK/MACEDON: Robert R. Colacino, 84, died Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Bob was born in Newark on June 18, 1934, the son of the late Michael and Madeline Maloney Colacino. He was a life long resident of Newark and had graduated from Newark High School in 1950. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. Bob had worked in several auto body shops before opening Bob’s Auto Body Shop in Macedon in 1979. He retired in 1997. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved traveling with his wife. He is survived by wife of 63 years Doris; four children Jay (Gina Lee) of Newark, Jill (Steve) Finewood of Newark, Jeffrey (Rhonda) of Clifton Springs and Gary (Joan) of Minneapolis MN; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his sister Helen Clearwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday (April 6th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in Bob’s name, may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Sodus Chamber selects Citizens of the Year
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce has announced that Bill and Shari Kallusch have been selected as Citizens of the Year...
Sodus Farmer’s Market welcomes new member, ready for season
The Sodus Farmers’ Market has gained a new member. The Team is delighted to have Sue Minier join their team....
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signs Letter of Intent to Alfred
Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alfred University for 2019-2020 on Friday, March...
Recent Obituaries
Rook, Pearl Newton
NEWARK: Pearl Newton Rook, youngest of the three children of the late Paul D. and Pearl S. Newton, died March...
Kruse, Phillip Eugene
SODUS POINT: Age 59, of Sodus Point, passed away in his winter home in Florida on February 27th, 2019. Predeceased...
Smith, Diana Blankenberg “Diane”
NEWARK: Diana Blankenberg Smith 61, died on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at her home surrounded by family. Diane was born...