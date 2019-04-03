Colacino, Robert R. 

NEWARK/MACEDON: Robert R. Colacino, 84, died Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Bob was born in Newark on June 18, 1934, the son of the late Michael and Madeline Maloney Colacino. He was a life long resident of Newark and had graduated from Newark High School in 1950. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. Bob had worked in several auto body shops before opening Bob’s Auto Body Shop in Macedon in 1979. He retired in 1997. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved traveling with his wife. He is survived by wife of 63 years Doris; four children Jay (Gina Lee) of Newark, Jill (Steve) Finewood of Newark, Jeffrey (Rhonda) of Clifton Springs and Gary (Joan) of Minneapolis MN; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his sister Helen Clearwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday (April 6th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in Bob’s name, may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com