Obituaries
Colasurdo, Alice G.
CLYDE: Alice G. Colasurdo, age 92, passed away at home on June 27th, with her loving family at her side. She was born January 9, 1928 in California, she was the daughter of Charles and Frances Winter. Alice is survived by children, Karlene (Richard) Freyn of Canandaigua, Steven (Louise) Colasurdo of Shortsville, and Diane Colasurdo of Geneva; six grandsons, Ryan (Kate), Kevin (Nicole), Michael (Danielle), Brendan, Christopher (Melissa), and Daniel; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Abigail, Emma and Anthony; and daughter-in-law Kathleen Colasurdo of MA. Alice was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; son, Charles; parents, Charles and Frances Winter; and all her brothers and sisters. The family would like to send a warm thank you to her special caregivers, Verna Vankoevering, Wanda Buddinger and Joan Brown. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street in Savannah. A Funeral Service will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Father Tedesche, from St. John’s Catholic Church will be the celebrant. Interment immediately following at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.
