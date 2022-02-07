Colasurdo, LaDorna “Dolly” 

CLYDE: LaDorna “Dolly” Colasurdo, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde. A reception will follow at Lancaster’s Stone 8, 10257 Route NY-31 in Clyde, NY.

Memorials in her name can be made to either St. John the Evangelist Church, 43 W. Dezeng St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to the Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford St., Clyde, NY 14433.

Dolly was born in Lyons, NY on August 21, 1942 the daughter of the late John and Constance Moulton DeVito. She was a graduate of Clyde High School. Soon after graduating she married John V. Colasurdo, they spent the next 61 years together celebrating life with great friends and family. She was the proud owner and floral designer of Dolly’s Flower Box for 30 years. She loved Frank Sinatra, Chocolate and most of all her grandchildren.

Dolly is survived by her husband John V. Colasurdo; a daughter Constance (Frank) DiFelice of Penfield; a son Joseph Colasurdo of Victor; three grandchildren Francesco and Olivia DiFelice, Alana Colasurdo; two sisters Jackie DeVito, Marsha (David) Farrelly; two brothers John (Janet) DeVito, Mark (Tonya) DeVito.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home