Colbert, June A. (LaValley) 

WOLCOTT: June Colbert, 93, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be private in the Rose Cemetery.
June was born on June 15, 1930 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Hurbert and Marie (Shepherd) LaValley. June was a line worker at the National Biscuit Co., in Lyons.
She is survived her daughter; Carolyn (John) Pacello; many grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L., November, 1976; her son, William (Bonnie) Colbert; grandson, Brian Colbert; sisters; Alice (Patsy) Vitticore, Percilla (Oscar) Revette, Marion (Loren) Brown and Eleanor (Ottis) Cotty; brother; Warren (Betty) LaValley.
WALWORTH: Harvey R. Curran, 93, of Walworth, NY, passed away on October 6, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1930, in Walworth, NY. Harvey is survived by his two sons, Richard and Brian, and his granddaughter, Jenna. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Luke), and his brothers, Charles, Donald, and Bernard. […]