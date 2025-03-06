Colbert, Scott M.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on March 3, 2025 at age 65.

Predeceased by his parents: John and Diane (Santimaw) Colbert; brothers: Steven and Todd Colbert; sister: Rhonda Colbert; father in law: Cranson “Bud” DuVuall; brother in law: Barton DuVall.

Scott was an avid auto racing and Buffalo Bills fan. He loved driving school bus and being the Williamson CSEA Unit President. He enjoyed motorcycle trips, camping, working on cars but most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His sense of humor and genuine smile will be greatly missed.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 23 years: Wendy; children: Krystle Colbert and Dylan (Bridget) Colbert; step children: Natasha, Kyle (Candace), and Trever Bull; grandchildren: Elijah and Noah Colbert, Charlie and Max Colbert, Glen Bull and Lucianna Saporito and Madeleine Bull; mother in law: Joyce DuVall; brothers in law: Cranson and Greg (Michelle) DuVall; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) March 10, 2025 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Scott can be made to the Mary Cariola Center in loving memory of Jacob Taylor Wainwright.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com