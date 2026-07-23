Cole, Cheryl

CLYDE - Cheryl Cole passed away on July 22, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and love. Born on March 25, 1956 to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Cheryl spent 35 years working for Thomas Electronics, after retiring she worked part time at Clyde school district. She lived a life full of adventure and purpose. Cheryl’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her 6 grandchildren: Kayleigh DeHaven, Brianna (Mike) Vogt, Charles Jr DeHaven, Corey Gelnett, Hunter DeHaven, Gabriella Gelnett, and great grandchildren: Maisey, Rylan and Marcus.

Cheryl loved going to the casino, having her girls night, and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughters Michele (Timothy) Gelnett, Cindy DeHaven, and son-in-law Chuck DeHaven. Survived by her siblings Rose (Jim) Leisenring, Georgette (Bernard) Taft, Rick Forjone, Theresa (David) Sager, Pamela (Jerry) Giannone

and sister-in-law Cindy Dora.

Along with 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Lorenzo and Leona Forjone and siblings Joe Forjone, Charlotte Creech, Rocco Forjone, Chuck Forjone, Ronnie Forjone, Donetta Ufholz, Betty Simmons, and Larry Forjone.

The family would like to welcome you to calling hours on July 31, 2026, at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St, Clyde NY from 3-7 PM. A Catholic service will be held August 1, 2026 at St Joseph the Worker Sodus St, Clyde NY at 10AM.

A celebration of life will be held at Clyde VFW on Sodus St following the service.

Donations can be made in honor of Cheryl Cole to University of Rochester Stroke Center or Newark Wayne Community Hospital Rehab department in Lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.