Cole, Dele (Skip)

Clyde: Dele (Skip) Cole passed away on July 22, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and love. Born on April 8, 1949 to Dele and Ruth (Matthews) Cole. Dele had a body shop at his residence for many years, then mechanical work for DiSanto’s Jet Gas and Pierce’s Garage. He lived a life full of adventure and purpose. Skip’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his 6 grandchildren: Kayleigh DeHaven, Brianna (Mike) Vogt, Charles Jr DeHaven, Corey Gelnett, Hunter DeHaven, Gabriella Gelnett, and great grandchildren: Maisey, Rylan and Marcus.

Skip loved going to bingo, hunting and spending time with family. He is survived by his daughters Michele (Timothy) Gelnett, Cindy DeHaven, and son-in-law Chuck DeHaven. Survived by his siblings Cindy Dora, Randy (Betty) Cole, Kathy ( Erney) James.

Along with 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Skip was predeceased by his parents Dele and Ruth Cole, and siblings James Sargeant, Larry Sargeant, Peggy Burdghf, Judy Melbone, David Cole, William Cole.

The family would like to welcome you to calling hours on July 31, 2026, at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St, Clyde NY from 3-7 PM. A Catholic service will be held August 1, 2026 at St Joseph the Worker Sodus St, Clyde NY at 10AM.

A celebration of life will be held at Clyde VFW on Sodus St following the service.

Donations can be made in honor of Dele Cole to University of Rochester Cardiac Care unit or Newark Wayne Community Hospital Rehab department in Lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.