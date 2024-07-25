Cole, Jr., Kenneth

WOLCOTT: Kenneth Cole, Jr., 88, passed away on Monday July 15, 2024 at the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center.

Burial will be at 11:00AM on Monday, August 5, at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Kenneth was born in Butler, New York on February 10, 1936, the son of the late Kenneth and Viola (Bell) Cole. Ken was a self-employed handyman doing household repairs. Kenneth liked his Genesee beer and his milk. He also loved gardening and cooking, fishing and hunting.

Kenneth is survived by his children; Randy and daughters; Lori and Sandi and sister; Mary Lou Welty, several nieces and nephews and his companion dog Babe.

Besides his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife; Aileen), his sister; Emma Jean Johncox and his brothers; Theodore and Harold Cole.