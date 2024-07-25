Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 25th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Cole, Jr., Kenneth

by WayneTimes.com
July 25, 2024

WOLCOTT: Kenneth Cole, Jr., 88, passed away on Monday July 15, 2024 at the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center.

Burial will be at 11:00AM on Monday, August 5, at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Kenneth was born in Butler, New York on February 10, 1936, the son of the late Kenneth and Viola (Bell) Cole. Ken was a self-employed handyman doing household repairs. Kenneth liked his Genesee beer and his milk. He also loved gardening and cooking, fishing and hunting.  

Kenneth is survived by his children; Randy and daughters; Lori and Sandi and sister; Mary Lou Welty, several nieces and nephews and his companion dog Babe. 

Besides his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife; Aileen), his sister; Emma Jean Johncox and his brothers; Theodore and Harold Cole.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gowdy, Mary Fay

NEWARK: Mary Fay Gowdy, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call from 1-4 PM on  Friday, August 2, 2024, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral  Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 3, […]

Read More
Mason, Paul “Pete” D. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on July 25, 2024 at age 88. Predeceased by his parents: Charles and Julia Mason. Paul was the 6th generation family farm owner.  He was committed to his family, farm and community. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ethel C. Mason; children: Douglas Mason, Julia (Jan) Leaty, Charles […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square