Cole Mary L. 

WOLCOTT: Age 72, passed away on June 1st, 2020 at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her children, Penny (Dicky) Snyder, Harold (Vickey) Cole, Kenny Cole, Rod (Robin) Cole, Bobby (Lisa) Cole, Marge (Jim) Perrotta, Pat Cole, Kevin (Amy) Cole, Craig Cole, Chris (Jenn) Cole; very special nephews, Dale (Lisa) Cole and Darren (Tracy) Cole; 24 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister’s, Dorothy Lomire, Eileen Cole and Rose Lomire; brother’s, Robert Lomire, Ronnie (Pat) Lomire and James Lomire; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no public services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Here's to the Lyons Lions Class of 2020
$32,905 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available
