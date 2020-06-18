Cole, Miriam Ann

WILLIAMSON: Miriam Ann Cole, age 88, died peacefully on Saturday June 13 at St. Ann’s Home on Portland Avenue in Rochester, NY where she had been a resident since July 2013. Miriam was born in East Williamson, NY on August 31, 1931 to Abraham and Sarah Bliek Cole. She attended the Benton School on Townline Road and then Williamson High School where she graduated in 1948. Miriam then attended RBI in Rochester, NY and on graduation she became a legal secretary to Charles B.Brasser, Esq, later Judge Brasser. On his retirement Miriam continued to work for his partner, Charles Dittmar, Esq. She ended her career working at the law offices of Villani and Grow. For many years Miriam was an active member of The Reformed Fellowship Church and enjoyed many church related activities. She also enjoyed her yearly camping experience at Camp Odosagih. Miriam was predeceased by her parents Abe and Sarah Cole, her brother, Elwood Cole and several close cousins. She is survived by her cousin Beverly Richardson Verbridge and many other Cole, Bliek and Orbaker cousins, plus her special friends Darrell and Esther Plyter. A very special thank you to all the staff at St. Ann’s Home and especially to the second floor staff for their compassionate care of Miriam during her many years with them. A small graveside service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to St. Ann’s Home for the Aged, the Rochester & Finger Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or another favorite charity or organization.