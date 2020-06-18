Obituaries
Cole, Miriam Ann
WILLIAMSON: Miriam Ann Cole, age 88, died peacefully on Saturday June 13 at St. Ann’s Home on Portland Avenue in Rochester, NY where she had been a resident since July 2013. Miriam was born in East Williamson, NY on August 31, 1931 to Abraham and Sarah Bliek Cole. She attended the Benton School on Townline Road and then Williamson High School where she graduated in 1948. Miriam then attended RBI in Rochester, NY and on graduation she became a legal secretary to Charles B.Brasser, Esq, later Judge Brasser. On his retirement Miriam continued to work for his partner, Charles Dittmar, Esq. She ended her career working at the law offices of Villani and Grow. For many years Miriam was an active member of The Reformed Fellowship Church and enjoyed many church related activities. She also enjoyed her yearly camping experience at Camp Odosagih. Miriam was predeceased by her parents Abe and Sarah Cole, her brother, Elwood Cole and several close cousins. She is survived by her cousin Beverly Richardson Verbridge and many other Cole, Bliek and Orbaker cousins, plus her special friends Darrell and Esther Plyter. A very special thank you to all the staff at St. Ann’s Home and especially to the second floor staff for their compassionate care of Miriam during her many years with them. A small graveside service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to St. Ann’s Home for the Aged, the Rochester & Finger Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or another favorite charity or organization.
Latest News
Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing...
Newark’s Free Lunch Program’s New Normal
The Newark Free Lunch Program in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a long history of providing...
Two PGCBL Local Standouts Drafted
While there may be no collegiate baseball (for now) being played in Newark or Geneva, there is some good news...
Recent Obituaries
Slater, Teresa M.
SODUS/ONTARIO: Entered into rest peacefully on June 19, 2020 at age 58. Predeceased by her father: Anthony Caramanna. Teresa’s greatest...
Bailey, Helen J.
MARION/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Private graveside services will be held in Macedon...
Kohout, Alice Rose Farrell “Ash” “Nickie”
HAMMONDSPORT/PULTNEYVILLE/SUGAR LOAF: Entered into rest peacefully on June 15 at age 94. She was the last of OUR greatest generation...