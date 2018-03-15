Cole, Richard E.

PORT GIBSON: Richard E. Cole, 83, died Thursday (March 15, 2018 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Dick was born on January 5, 1935 in East Rochester, the son of the late Frank and Alice Gates Cole. He had retired from American Can in Fairport after 34 years, then ten years at Finger Lakes Package in Lyons, finally retiring for the last time from Plasshe Lumber where he had worked for 17 years. During this time, he also ran Dick Cole Lawn Service for 25 years. From 1957 to 1963, Dick served with the Army Reserves in Newark. He was a member of the Palmyra Moose. He is survived by his fiancee Maria Otto of Palmyra, a son James and daughter Laura (Dan) Johnson both of Newark; step-children Stefani (John) Domm of Rochester and Rob (Becca) Szalay of Clifton Springs, three grandchildren Amanda, Ben and Cole Johnson; step-grandchildren Nicole and Steven Szalay and a great-grandson Zeke; his special companion Q-Tip the cat. Dick was predeceased by his wives Shirley in 1985 and Kathleen in 2009; a son Bruce in 2012 and a sister Irene Nichols. Dick’s family would like to give special thanks to the Staff at the DeMay Living Center for the wonderful care and attention they gave to him this last year and a half. Friends may call from 2 – 4 PM on Sunday (March 18th) at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following the calling hours. Burial will be on Monday (March 19th) at noon in Port Gibson Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com