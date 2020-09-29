Cole, Theodore “Ike” W.

SODUS: Age 59 passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident Friday, September 25th 2020 along with his longtime companion, Kim Chavous. He was predeceased by his daughter, Crystal Fremouw and sister, Brenda Middleton. He is survived by his son, Kyle (Angela); grandchildren, Chase & Abigayle Fremouw, Kya & Ella Cole; parents, Theodore & Mary Cole; siblings, Viola (Stan) Holdraker, Tommy (Eva) Cole, Candy (Jack) Lingle, Roy (Holly) Cole, Becky (Carl) Munson, Ruth (Joe) Cole; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends along with many Brothers in the motorcycle community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things related to motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family of Ted & Kim are invited to call 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, October 18th 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Make-A-Wish Foundation of Western NY, 3025 Monroe Ave #200, Rochester, NY 14618. or www.wish.org/newyork . Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com