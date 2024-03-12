Cole, Theodore “Teddy” F. 

SAVANNAH: Theodore F. Cole, 85, passed away March 7, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Teddy’s life will be held at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY, on March 30th at 1:00 PM. Food will be provided.

Teddy was born in Butler, NY, July 15, 1938, the son of Kenneth and Viola (Shove) Cole. He attended Leavenworth High School. He was a factory worker for Wolcott Evaporator Co., Wolcott, NY. He loved hunting, fishing and talking guns, joking around and being with his family and friends, and just talking … period; but he especially treasured his alone time with his wife, Mary.

Teddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; daughters Viola (Stan), Candy (Jack), Becky (Carl) and Ruth (Joe); sons Tom (Eva) and Roy (Holly); sister Mary Lou Welty; a brother Junior Cole; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and another on the way; several nieces, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda; a son Ike; a brother Sid; a sister, Emma Jean.

Teddy was considered “Dad” by most everyone he knew.

Please consider memorial contributions to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.