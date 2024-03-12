Cole, Theodore “Teddy” F. 

SAVANNAH: Theodore F. Cole, 85, passed away March 7, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Teddy’s life will be held at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY, on March 30th at 1:00 PM. Food will be provided.
Teddy was born in Butler, NY, July 15, 1938, the son of Kenneth and Viola (Shove) Cole. He attended Leavenworth High School. He was a factory worker for Wolcott Evaporator Co., Wolcott, NY. He loved hunting, fishing and talking guns, joking around and being with his family and friends, and just talking … period; but he especially treasured his alone time with his wife, Mary.
Teddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; daughters Viola (Stan), Candy (Jack), Becky (Carl) and Ruth (Joe); sons Tom (Eva) and Roy (Holly); sister Mary Lou Welty; a brother Junior Cole; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and another on the way; several nieces, nephew and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda; a son Ike; a brother Sid; a sister, Emma Jean.
Teddy was considered “Dad” by most everyone he knew.
Please consider memorial contributions to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
SAVANNAH: Theodore F. Cole, 85, passed away March 7, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Teddy’s life will be held at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY, on March 30th at 1:00 PM. Food will be provided. Teddy was born […]
WALWORTH: Bruce Edwin Thorp, a loving husband, father and Dairy Farmer, passed away on March 4th, 2024, from surgery complications after living in Walworth for over 50 years. Bruce is survived by his faithful wife of almost 60 years, Mary Ann Thorp; his children, Robert, Mark, Timothy and Brian; his grandchildren, Jacob (Kayla), Joshua (Claire), […]