Coleman, Helen F.

PALMYRA: Helen F. Coleman passed away on August 29, 2018 at the age of 74. Helen was born July 21, 1944 in the town of Leray, NY. Helen is predeceased by her parents Edmund and Francis Swem; brothers, Frank and Charles Swem; sister, Mary (Rebb). She is survived by her sons, William and Michael Coleman; sister, Vera (Weaver); brother, Clayton Swem; grandchildren, Christopher and Colleen Coleman; long time companion, Bob Martin; various nieces and nephews. Interment will be held in Harrisville Cemetery.