Obituaries
Coleman, Joan J. (Sutton)
NEWARK: died on September 5, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1930. She is survived by Barbara ,Patrick (Jill), Bryan, Wendy DeRue, Andy (Sonja), 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, & several nieces and nephews. Predeceased buy husband Grover (Red) Coleman ,grandson Andrew C. Coleman Jr., great grandson Jax Taylor. A huge hug, smile, and Thank You to everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home, for adding so much love and joy to our mom, grandma and aunt’s life for the last year and 8 months. A private family celebration of life will be held in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
Cramer, Esther
PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 100. Please join the family for a graveside committal...
Lancaster, Elizabeth A.
ONTARIO: Elizabeth passed away on September 11, 2019 at age 52. She is survived by her loving husband of 29...
Brownell, Dorothy M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband: Clark L....