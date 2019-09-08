Coleman, Joan J. (Sutton)

NEWARK: died on September 5, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1930. She is survived by Barbara ,Patrick (Jill), Bryan, Wendy DeRue, Andy (Sonja), 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, & several nieces and nephews. Predeceased buy husband Grover (Red) Coleman ,grandson Andrew C. Coleman Jr., great grandson Jax Taylor. A huge hug, smile, and Thank You to everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home, for adding so much love and joy to our mom, grandma and aunt’s life for the last year and 8 months. A private family celebration of life will be held in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com