Obituaries

Coleman, Sharon L.

August 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Sharon L. Coleman, 80, loving mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hildebrandt Hospice Campus, after a long and tireless battle with cancer. She was a long-time resident of the North Rose-Wolcott area and will be remembered as a dedicated and caring teacher, mentor, and friend to many in the NR-W school district. Sharon was also an active member of the Victory United Methodist Church, and a long-time member of both Rotary International and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

Sharon was born on March 7, 1945, in Fulton, NY, the daughter of the late Claude F. and Lucille M. (Baldwin) Coleman.  She grew up in Victory NY, was a graduate of Red Creek Central High School, went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego, and Master’s degree from SUNY Brockport. She taught for many years in the North Rose-Wolcott School District, going on to become an assistant principal there and later elementary school principal in the Thousand Islands School District in Clayton, NY. Upon retiring she moved back to the Wolcott area and continued in the field of education by supervising student teachers for SUNY Oswego.

Though predeceased by her partner, David Grosvenor; her brothers Roger Coleman (Joyce) and Randall Coleman (Barbara), Sharon is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Fisher (Jerry Reuss); grandchildren, Mitchell Fisher (Nicole), Persey Fisher (CJ Carr), Brandon DeMay; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Mitchell Jr.; her siblings, Beverly Sayles, Ronald Coleman (Shelly), Sheryl Coleman (Santiago Buigues), her devoted nephew Josep Buigues; and other extended family.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott NY.  A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Victory United Methodist Church, 12302 Old St. Rd., Victory, NY, followed by burial at the Union Hill Cemetery, Cato, NY. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the church.

Donations in Sharon’s name may be made to Rochester Regional Health Foundations, 330 Monroe Ave, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607 (Hospice Care Hildebrandt Campus Fund - 980103) or to Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, New York 14590.

